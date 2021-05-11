Crosstalk catch-up: Dr. John Lee on ‘reinvigorated’ vaccination drive

Cayman’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee appeared on today’s Crosstalk to discuss Cayman’s vaccination drive and what it means for plans to re-open the islands’ borders.

Lee said 16-50 years olds were the group they were hoping to target with the renewed push for vaccinations.

He said there is currently “no definitive answer” on how long it will take the UK to agree to vaccinate 12-15 year olds, after America’s Food and Drug Administration granted approval for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to be given to this age group yesterday.