Quarantine breacher pleads guilty

Aaron Ronaldo Montemayor, 19, pleaded guilty to two counts of breaching quarantine regulations in Summary Court this morning.

Montemayor pleaded guilty to leaving a government quarantine facility on 7 Dec., and to leaving his family’s home, where he had been ordered to remain for the duration of the rest of his isolation period, on 11 Dec.

His lawyer John Meghoo presented to Magistrate Angelyn Hernandez a letter from a Health Services Authority psychiatrist, outlining his client’s condition, which he said Montemayor had had his entire life.

The teen’s mental health issues were not publicly aired in court, but Meghoo said Montemayor had been attending “special institutions” in the United States because of them. “He was here on holiday from those schools when the two incidents happened,” the lawyer said.

Montemayor was ordered to return to court on 16 June, where it will be determined if the Mental Health Court will deal with the matter.