Medical personnel will be administering second doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Saturday, 29 May, at the airport vaccination clinic, the Public Health Department announced today.

The vaccinations will be given out from 8am-11am, and from 12:30pm-4pm.

In a statement, Public Health said individuals who are due for their second dose on Monday, 31 May, will be contacted directly.

“Please advise a member of Public Health staff if you are there to receive AstraZeneca,” the statement read.

Cayman has received a very limited supply of the AstraZeneca vaccine, and first doses of the vaccine were administered between 1 and 3 May, with the second shots to be given 28 days later. These vaccines are set to expire on 31 May.

Public Health made the AstraZeneca shots available for people in Cayman who were unable to take the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for medical reasons.

“Persons who received their first dose overseas may not be guaranteed a second dose due to a very limited supply of this vaccine,” Public Health noted.

Anyone receiving a second dose is reminded to bring along their vaccination card confirming their first dose.

Face masks are required at all times while inside the vaccination clinic.