The Cayman Islands’ hopes of capturing a victory in this year’s FIFA World Cup qualifiers were put to a halt on Tuesday night, after Bermuda’s Kole Hall scored an equalising goal.

After losing to Suriname, Canada and Aruba, Cayman (currently ranked 194th in the world according to FIFA) drew 1-1 with 168th-ranked Bermuda, in their most successful performance of this tournament campaign.

Cayman’s Mark Ebanks scored 23 minutes into the game, putting his team up 1-0. Cayman remained ahead until the 65th minute, when Hall found the back of the net, ending the game 1-1.