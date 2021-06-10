The Atlantic basin has gone quiet after a potential area of disturbance off the southern end of Central America dissipated earlier today (10 June).

On Monday, 7 June, forecasters at the National Hurricane Center in Miami, Florida, had given the system a less than 40% chance of further development. In the initial prediction, forecasters warned that the system was likely to travel in a northwesterly direction, which would have resulted in some showers for the Cayman area.

“The system encountered the mountainous conditions of Central America which are not favourable for storm development,” said Gilbert Miller, a forecaster at the Cayman Islands National Weather Service.

Miller said the system has since been classified as a tropical monsoon, and it is unlikely that it will affect the Cayman Islands.

The storm clouds and showers that have loomed over the Cayman Islands this week have cleared up, and Miller said the weekend should bring clear skies and sunshine. However, he warns, in the coming weeks several tropical waves are expected to pass through.

Pacific basin begins to heat up

To the west, in the Pacific basin, forecasters are monitoring two system which they say could potentially develop into storms in the next five days.

“A broad area of low pressure located about 900 miles south-southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula continues to produce a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms along the eastern Pacific monsoon trough,” reads a weather forecast from the NHC. “Environmental conditions appear favorable for some gradual development over the next few days, and a tropical depression could form by early next week as the system moves slowly westward.”

The second system is another broad area of low pressure. It is located off the southern coast of Mexico and forecasters say there is a 40% chance that the system will also strengthen into a tropical depression.

“Regardless of development, heavy rainfall could occur over portions of Central America and southern Mexico through early next week,” reads the forecast in part.