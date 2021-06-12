Forecasters are following a new weather system forming near Central America and southern Mexico that may develop into a tropical depression in the next week.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami, in its Saturday morning report, an the area of cloudiness and showers has developed over the Bay of Campeche and the adjacent land areas.

Although the NHC has given the weather system a 10 percent chance of forming through the next 48 hours and a 40 percent chance through the next five days, it is advising countries near the area to keep watch.

“Slow development of this system is possible over the next several days as it moves slowly and erratically, and a tropical depression could form in this area by the middle of next week,” it said in the report.

While the development may be possible in the coming week, heavy rainfall is possible over portions of Central America and Southern Mexico, the NHC said, due to the system’s slow motion.