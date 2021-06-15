The Cayman Compass’ appeal for women to come forward to tell their stories as part of our #isshesupported? series struck a nerve in the community. Last week we highlighted some of the comments from nearly 200 women, and a handful of men, who answered our call to give details of their experiences of sexual harassment in the Cayman Islands.

This week we focus on telling some of those stories in more detail. We interviewed five women who have faced different levels of harassment, exploitation, assault and abuses of power in workplaces around Cayman.

We have changed the names of the women involved to protect their identities.

Some readers may find the stories recounting harassment distressing.

#Isshesupported?

Throughout June, the Cayman Compass Issues section is shining a light on the problem of sexual harassment in Cayman. We are providing a forum for women and men impacted by the issue to tell their stories, and examining possible solutions to make the islands a safer place to live and work. Join the conversation at www.caymancompass.com/issues/ or email Issues Editor James Whittaker on [email protected]