Police have said a quarantining couple who photographed themselves aboard a boat did not commit any offence nor did they pose any public health risk.

The couple, whose photo was circulated on social media, had been isolating as required by local COVID-19 restrictions.

In a media statement on Tuesday, Travel Cayman stated that an investigation, conducted by police in conjunction with Public Health, was launched into an alleged breach of isolation protocols after images of the couple surfaced on social media.

“The investigation revealed that the pictures were taken on a boat that was dry-docked at the private residence where the travellers were in quarantine. It was deemed that no breach occurred and there are no Public Health concerns at the moment,” the statement said.

Travel Cayman, in its statement, reminded that a traveller is permitted to enter their private yard, as long as this is not a shared space and has the adequate social distancing from neighbouring properties.

“The public is also reminded that any person found to be in breach of the mandatory quarantine provisions will be warned for intended prosecution and is liable on conviction to a fine of up to ten thousand dollars and imprisonment for up to two years,” it added.

Anyone seeking clarification on the protocols, the statement said, can reach out to the Travel Cayman team by email [email protected] or by calling 345-945-0556.