Divers get set for Women’s Dive Day

Divetech in West Bay is again preparing to raise money for the Breast Cancer Foundation by challenging people to take part in this year’s Women’s Dive Day on 17 July.

In previous years, the dive company has marked the day in a variety of ways, including by organising a record-breaking human chain of female divers, and having recreational and professional divers cover a cumulative distance of at least 58 miles, the equivalent of the length of Grand Cayman.

This year, Divetech is inviting divers to accumulate 639 hours of dive time on the day in honour of the 2.3 million people diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020. The 639 number comes into it because 2.3 million seconds equals 639 hours.

Divetech owner Joanna Mikutowicz says both female and male divers are welcome to take part. And it’s not just open to divers – snorkellers, swimmers, or anyone who just wants to float around in the water can participate to get the number of hours up to 639.

“We have so many women who cannot be here in Cayman again this year so we are encouraging everyone who isn’t in Cayman to join us from wherever they are, even if it is from their bathtub,” she said.

The annual PADI Women’s Dive Day was launched in 2015 and is celebrated worldwide on the third Saturday of July.

People who are not on island but who want to contribute can call in their donation, spend some time on or in the water on 17 July, and send Divetech their dive/snorkel time “and we will add it to ours”, Mikutowicz said. “You can help us reach our goal.”

The main event will be at Divetech’s Lighthouse Point on North West Point Road from noon onwards, but for those who can’t make it in the afternoon, they can come along at any time during the day as staff will be on hand starting at 7:30am.

“We also encourage men to join in the event to celebrate the women divers in their lives,” Mikutowicz said.

She added, “Even if you don’t dive, just come hang out in our sea pool, go for a snorkel, and just be a part of a really fun event full of like-minded individuals.”

As in previous years, a number of other dive operators on island are supporting the fundraiser, lending tanks and staff for the day, and several companies are donating food, beverages and prizes.

Parking can be an issue with these large dive events, so this year the Cayman Turtle Centre are providing parking facilities so people can drop their dive gear at Lighthouse Point, park at the nearby Turtle Centre and walk back.

Tom Shropshire of Off the Wall Divers has already donated $500 and a supply of Nitrox tanks, and Ocean Frontiers and Red Sail Sports are donating tanks and staff. Jacques Scott will be donating cocktails and serving them from 4-5:30pm, CDG is offering celebratory champagne, and 7 Fathoms Rum has donated vodka seltzers, Mikutowicz said.

“Thanks to the generous donations from so many on island, the afternoon will consist of two dives with lots of food, refreshments, raffle prizes and laughs in between,” she said. “I feel fully confident we will reach our goal. When women come together, incredible things happen.”

For more information, click here or email [email protected]. Donations can be called in to +1 (345) 946-5658, or 1-877-946-5658 toll free from the US.



Watch the Divetech video promo here.