The Cayman Islands could be hit by a tsunami so you must be prepared should a warning be issued.

Every moment counts if a tsunami is approaching and it’s imperative you know what to do in order to save lives.

PREPARE BEFORE

Learn the signs of a potential tsunami:

A strong earthquake lasting 20 seconds or more near the coast.

A noticeable rapid rise or fall in coastal waters, or sudden draining that exposes the sea floor.

Know and practise your evacuation plan and map out your routes from home, work or school. Shelter at least two floors up from ground level.

Create a family emergency communication plan that has an off-island contact. Decide where to meet if you get separated.

SURVIVE DURING

You should first protect yourself from the earthquake, following ‘duck, cover and hold on (see page 38).

When the shaking stops, gather members of your household and move immediately to higher ground away from the coast. Move to the upper floors of a concrete building or to higher ground, and go inland, away from the shoreline. Go as high or far as you can. Every foot inland or upwards may make a difference.

Take your emergency preparedness kit.

Take your pets with you. If it is not safe for you, it’s not safe for them.

If you are in a boat, face the direction of the waves and go out to deep water.

Leave immediately if you are told to do so.

SAFETY AFTER

Listen to local alerts by authorities for information on areas to avoid and shelter locations. Return home only after local officials tell you it is safe.

Avoid wading in flood water, which can contain dangerous debris. Water may be deeper than it appears.

Be aware of the risk of electrocution. Underground or downed power lines can electronically charge the water.

Do not touch electrical equipment if it is wet or if you are standing in water.

Document property damage with photographs. Conduct an inventory and contact your insurance company for assistance.

Save phone calls for emergencies. Use text messages or social media to communicate with family and friends.

Stay away from damaged buildings and roads.

Use caution when re-entering buildings or homes. Tsunami-driven floodwater may have damaged buildings where you least expect it. Carefully watch every step you take.

Monitor animals closely and keep them under your direct control.