Most of planning board replaced

Cabinet has replaced all but one of the members of the Central Planning Authority.

Ian Pairaudeau, the former managing director of construction company McAlpine Ltd., is taking over from longtime CPA chairman A.L. Thompson, who runs Cayman’s largest hardware store company, as head of the board. Pairaudeau is also chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority.

The new deputy chairman of CPA is Handel Whittaker, who takes over the position from Robert Watler Jr.

The other new members are Joshua Bernard, Gillard McLaughlin, Charles Russell Jr., Windel Scott, Peter Campbell, Kenneth Ebanks, Danette McLaughlin, Shakina Bush, Christine Maltman and Celecia Bancroft.

The only member of the previous board to remain in place is Ashton Bodden, who has been reappointed.

Director of Planning Haroon Pandohie, or his nominee, also remains as executive secretary of the board.

Each member of the board has been appointed for two years, until 2 July 2023. The term of office for most of the previous members expired today, 1 July.

The new board membership was published in the government’s Gazette on 30 June, having been confirmed by Cabinet on Tuesday, 29 June.