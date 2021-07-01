Property owner gives up on returning to Cayman

When I first saw the government’s planned press conference a few weeks ago, I was eager for good news. What I got was politics at its best with a large majority of the content directed at the Opposition.

To have gone this long with no plan for the country’s reopening is mindboggling. How can the island’s businesses, airlines and the rest of the world make plans if Cayman keeps moving the goalposts?

I live in the US and purchased a property in Cayman just prior to the shutdown. I never would have imagined that over a year later, I still cannot get access to my unit. As you can imagine, I’m am extremely disappointed and have decided to sell my unit. Fortunately, I will actually be selling the unit for more that I paid for it. However, that hurts the people of Cayman by raising the costs of real estate even further.

Prior to COVID, my family visited Cayman three to four times a year and have fallen in love with the island and its wonderful people. However, my family can no longer wait for the government to come up with a plan and stick with it. I cannot understand how Cayman accepts US vaccination records for the 10-day quarantine period but not for the five-day period; makes no sense when most of the rest of the world does.

Due to our family’s many schedules, we can no longer wait to plan our future vacations. As such, we have given up on visiting Cayman for the rest of the year and throughout the winter season. Maybe next summer we will change our minds but it is unlikely. We can no longer stand by and wait to see which way the wind blows.

The Caymanian people are so wonderful and I cannot believe that the government essentially has gone unchallenged by the island’s many businesses and and workers who depend on tourism. The islanders’ future livelihood hangs in the balance and they deserve better. We will miss you Cayman!

Brian Durbin