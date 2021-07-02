Policing during an emergency

During a storm, natural disaster or a public health crisis, the police are charged with enforcement of the laws of the Cayman Islands and maintaining public safety.

The duties of the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service are many and varied but include ensuring that curfews are observed and that other safety regulations are being followed.

In the event of a hurricane, this also includes shelter security, protecting critical infrastructure and ensuring rapid high-visibility policing deployment post-storm.

The RCIPS engages in search and rescue duties and will assist with helping people out of difficult conditions.

The police also assist in searching for survivors in areas where people stayed in their homes or sheltered in buildings that were heavily damaged or destroyed.

Following a storm or natural disaster, the RCIPS will assist in protecting critical locales, including those for water, fuel, electricity and communications.

To assist and support the RCIPS in its efforts, the community should consider the following points:

KNOW WHEN TO CALL 9-1-1

Emergency personnel cannot come out in the middle of a storm, so take proper precautions in advance of the storm. If you call 9-1-1 during the storm, your call will be noted for action when it is safe, so please follow up, notifying 9-1-1 of your situation once the storm abates.

KEEP 9-1-1 UPDATED

If you have called 9-1-1 for urgent assistance and then move to another location, call them back and let them know; otherwise, emergency personnel will spend valuable hours looking for you when they could be helping the next person in need.

BE PREPARED FOR ENFORCEMENT

The RCIPS will not tolerate criminal activity and those found engaging in illegal acts will be dealt with the full force of the law.