Cayman Brac and Little Cayman have both been placed under a tropical storm watch as the National Weather Service continues to track Hurricane Elsa as it strengthens.

A tropical storm watch means that tropical storm force winds are possible in the Sister Islands within 48 hours.

Hurricane Elsa, a Category 1 storm, is currently located 95 miles west-northwest of St. Vincent and is packing maximum sustained winds of 85 miles per hour.

Hazard Management Cayman Islands, in a statement Friday, said Hurricane Elsa has continued to strengthen through the day and is moving at 29 mph.

“Despite the increase in wind speeds, the current forecast track has Elsa moving well north of Cayman Brac and Little Cayman, and at the present time it is considered unlikely that the Islands will experience tropical storm force winds. Despite that, there remains some uncertainty in the forecast track and intensity, so residents (especially of the Sister Islands) should not let their guard down,” HMCI said in its statement.

The Cayman Islands National Weather Service, HMCI said, is advising that wind speeds are forecast to increase in Cayman Brac and Little Cayman beginning on Sunday.

“Rough to very rough seas (9 to 13 feet), are expected to begin impacting the North and East coasts of Cayman Islands, especially the Sister Islands from Sunday,” the statement said.

A marine advisory is expected to be issued on Sunday, increasing to a marine warning on Monday.

Rain is forecast for both Sunday and Monday which may lead to flooding of low-lying areas.

On the current forecast track of Hurricane Elsa, the Sister Islands are likely to experience strong to possibly near tropical-storm-force winds with higher gusts on Monday, the statement said.

Residents, particularly people in the Sister Islands, should ensure preparedness levels remain high and continue to monitor the progress of Hurricane Elsa.

Latest on Hurricane Elsa in the region

A hurricane warning is in effect for Jamaica southern coast of Dominican Republic from Punta Palenque to the border with Haiti and the southern portion of Haiti from Port Au Prince to the southern border with the Dominican Republic, the National Hurricane Center said.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for… St. Vincent and the Grenadines

St. Lucia

Martinique

Dominica

The coast of Haiti north of Port Au Prince

South coast of the Dominican Republic east of Punta Palenque to Cabo Engano

Jamaica

The NHC said Hurricane Elsa is expected to continue its west-northwest motion during the next couple of days, with some

decrease in forward speed expected Sunday night.

“On the forecast track, Elsa will move away from the Windward Islands during the next several hours, move across the eastern Caribbean Sea Friday afternoon [and night], and move near the southern coast of Hispaniola late Saturday or Saturday night. By Sunday, Elsa is forecast to move near Jamaica and portions of eastern Cuba, and move near portions of central and western Cuba Sunday night and early Monday,” the NHC said in its afternoon advisory.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the centre and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles.

The NHC said swells generated by Elsa will spread westward across the Caribbean Sea during the next few days. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Humane Society issues appeal

The Cayman Islands Humane Society has issued an emergency evacuation plea for foster homes for animals at its George Town shelter.

“We are looking at a nice, long weekend ahead but there is also a tropical storm brewing and we are therefore trying to get as many dogs and cats in foster homes this weekend. The shelter will most likely flood so we want to get them all out before the rain starts,” the Humane Society said in a post on its Facebook page Thursday.

It said if volunteers can foster a dog or cat over the coming weekend the animals can be collected on Friday, 2 July between 11am and 5pm, and Saturday, 3 July from 8am to 4pm.

“We have a lot of medium sized dogs and lots of pups (who need to go in pairs) and many cats/kittens who need to stay indoors. Please note that some of these dogs have not been in (foster) homes so we don’t know if they are house trained,” it added.

