Dozens vaccinated at Prospect health screening

Health and Wellness Minister Sabrina Turner took to the streets of her Prospect constituency on Friday 30 July, in an effort to boost Cayman’s vaccination numbers.

During the health screening, 32 people were vaccinated, including ten who were between the ages of 12 and 16 years-old.

The remaining 22 were above the age of 16.

In total, 24 people received their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, while the other eight received their second dose.

According to figures released by Public Health yesterday, the percentage of people in Cayman who have been fully vaccinated has now reached 68%, with 48,064 people having received their second shot of the two-dose course.

“I am pleased with the participation of those persons who attended Prospect’s first Constituency Health Screening which from all accounts, coupled with all the positive feedback received from the residents, would be deemed a great success for an event first of its kind, like this,” said Turner in a statement.

“Almost half of the persons in attendance took advantage of getting their blood Glucose, blood pressure and cholesterol checked as well,” said Turner.

Another health screening is planned for Thursday 19 August at #33 Marina Drive between 4pm and 7pm.