The Cayman Islands has added electronic vaccination certificates from Barbados to its list of ‘securely verifiable’ COVID-19 inoculation documents.

A spokesperson for the Public Health Department told the Cayman Compass on Wednesday that Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee and Medical Officer of Health Dr. Samuel Williams-Rodriguez had authorised the Barbados vaccination cards, meaning that incoming travellers who have been vaccinated in Barbados are eligible for the five-day quarantine period.

According to the Barbados Government Information Service, the eastern Caribbean island rolled out an electronic version of the COVID-19 vaccination certificates in June. Prior to that, those vaccinated on the island had received temporary certificates that had been emailed to most fully vaccinated people. The electronic certificate features a barcode and security seal.

This is the latest overseas vaccination documentation to be approved as electronically verifiable by Cayman Islands authorities.

Last month, Public Health stated that, as well as vaccination certificates issued in the Cayman Islands and by the UK’s National Health Service, it was accepting SMART Health Cards issued by Walmart Pharmacy, Sam’s Club Pharmacy, CVS Health, UC Health, UC San Diego Health, the State of California and the State of Louisiana, and vaccination records from EU member states and other countries that meet the EU Digital COVID Certificate standard.

The securely verifiable certificates enable the vaccinated bearer to avail of a five-day quarantine upon arrival into Cayman. People with other vaccination documentations that are not included on the list of securely verifiable certificates must undergo 10 days of quarantine when they enter Cayman, and unvaccinated travellers are required to isolate for 14 days.

Officials in Cayman have stated that work is under way to create an electronic version of the HSA vaccination card issued to every person who has been inoculated here, so that residents who travel overseas can provide a securely verifiable certificate from Cayman.