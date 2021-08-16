Two dead juvenile reef sharks recently found on a Newlands boat dock have prompted the Department of Environment to issue a reminder to the public about the illegality of harming or killing sharks.

Taking to social media, the DoE shared pictures of the dead sharks, along with the fins of a nurse shark which were found at the Lobster Pot dock in George Town.

“The reef sharks were neonate, born within the past two to three weeks, evidenced by their belly buttons which were still visible,” reads the post in part. “It is illegal to kill, harm or possess a shark or any part of a shark in the #Caymanislands.”

The DoE said summer is the reproductive season for sharks, which will increase the likelihood of fishermen encountering shark pups while fishing off the shore in shallow waters and/or in mangroves.

A member of the public shared a video of a hammerhead shark chasing stingrays at the Stingray City Sandbar on Sunday.

“The DoE asks that fishermen stop fishing while there is a shark around and quickly attend to any accidentally hooked sharks to help improve the newborn’s chance of survival,” the department said in its statement.

Anyone who witnesses any suspicious behaviour, or finds dead sharks, is encouraged to contact the DoE at 949-8469, or a DoE conservation officer at 916-4271.