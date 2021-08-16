A baby dolphin was found in distress on Seven Mile Beach over the weekend where it was treated for an injury and later released. The Department of Environment, on its official Facebook page, share a video of the dolphin after it was treated for cuts and released back into the ocean.

According to the post the dolphin was found in distress on Seven Mile Beach on Saturday morning and attended to by DoE volunteers, staff and others.

“The dolphin had an old, healing wound in its side and experienced some bleeding from cuts on its fin(s) from washing ashore in the surf. The dolphin was tended to and escorted out to deeper water with a DoE vessel,” the post stated.

The DoE, in its post, thanked the public, St. Matthew’s University Vet School, the Cayman Turtle Centre and the dolphinariums for their support.

It highlighted that veterinarians from the Turtle Centre and Dolphin Discovery Grand Cayman worked with the DoE team to help the dolphin.