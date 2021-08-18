CUC waits for all-clear to work on restoring power

For the latest information on storm activity in the Cayman Islands, as well as information on how to prepare for hurricane season, visit Storm Centre.

Caribbean Utilities Company said it will be sending crews out to assess damage to its lines once the all-clear is given from Tropical Storm Grace, while confirming that there are no problems with its generation plant.

In a press release issued Wednesday (18 Aug.) afternoon, CUC said that most customers in Grand Cayman are without power; 21 of the 25 distribution feeders are off, with the four in the George Town area on.

“These outages are due to the heavy winds and likely tree contact resulting from Tropical Storm Grace,” CUC said in the release.

Once the all-clear is given, the company said its crews “will be on the road to [assess] the damage and start the restoration process”.

CUC added, “We will provide restoration times as soon as the assessment is completed.”

It also warned people not to operate generators indoors or connect a portable generator to the electrical system.

CUC reminded “motorists to be cautious on the roads, as [its] crews will be working on poles across the island.”