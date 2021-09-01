Safe Driving Urged Around Pedestrian Crossings

The National Roads Authority reminds drivers to exercise particular caution around all pedestrian crossings, especially near schools where children are crossing the road.

Persons using pedestrian crossings have the right of way against oncoming traffic, and any driver who fails to give way will be in breach of the Traffic Act.

The law also requires that vehicles must always be parked more than 45 feet of either side of a pedestrian crossing.

