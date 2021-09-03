Project A of the New John Gray High School Completed

Last Wednesday (25 August), the Minister for Education, the Honourable Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, attended the formal handover of Sectors 1, 5 & 6 of the new John Gray High School from McAlpine Ltd to the Department of Education Services (DES).

Minister O’Connor-Connolly remarked, “I am proud of this undertaking and the impact that it will have on multiple generations of Caymanian children. It is demonstrative of the Cayman Islands Government’s commitment to providing our children with necessary resources that will enable them to develop into productive members of our society.”

The handover followed the completion of the first project incorporated in Phase 3 of the construction activities. It was also attended by the Parliamentary Secretary for Education, the Honourable Katherine Ebanks-Wilks, the Ministry of Education’s (MoE) Chief Officer, Ms. Cetonya Cacho, Mr. Wilbur Welcome, Acting Chief Officer in the Ministry of District Administration & Lands, MoE Deputy Chief Officer Ms. Lyneth Monteith, DES Director Mr. Mark Ray, MoE Facilities Manager Mr. Clive Baker, DES Facilities Manager Mr. Alan Robinson, Mr. Wayne Riley, Public Works Department Senior Project Officer and John Gray High School Principal Mr. Jon Clark.

The DES Director also expressed his satisfaction at the handover. “This is indeed a momentous occasion. We are looking forward to the utilisation of these sectors as comprehensive teaching and learning spaces to the benefit of all John Gray High School students regardless of their learning styles.”

The construction project was initiated in 2008 as part of the Cayman Islands Government’s efforts to provide a purpose-built institution that will enable teachers to effectively deliver their subject areas and provide students with the necessary learning resources.

Phase 3, Project A of the construction works, comprises of the following:

Sector 1-The main/entrance, administration offices, a health centre, kitchen, dining area, and a counselling/nurturing area with a secure space for students and staff as they arrive. Sector 5- Technology workshop areas, technical class areas on the ground floor and home economics classes on the second floor. There will be robotics, clothing, textiles, food, design, building/construction technology labs, and an automotive shop containing vehicle hoists, equipment, and machinery for training and development in vehicle maintenance. Sector 6- A new performing arts centre complete with a dance and drama studio, a music room, a steelpan room, and a double-purpose performance theatre/assembly hall with retractable seating.

Work continues on Sectors 2, 3 & 4, which are scheduled to be handed over in 2022.

To learn more about Cayman Islands Government schools, visit www.schools.edu.ky.

