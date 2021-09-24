All airport staff should be vaccinated

I am a quarantined triple-vaccinated visitor. I read everything in the Cayman Compass. As I passed through the airport, I asked the health workers and customs staff if they were all vaccinated.

They all replied many of the workers were not vaccinated and it is their choice. This puts your visitors at risk from these employees.

I suspect these people are the vectors that have allowed community transmission and not the quarantined visitors. Have they been tested weekly? I think it is a huge mistake to allow anyone to work at the airport or as health support staff (like taxi drivers) without being fully vaccinated, no matter what!

Forcing quarantine for visitors is only a job half done.

Tara Tyberg

- Advertisement -

How do you feel after reading this?