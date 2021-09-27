For the latest information on storm activity in the Cayman Islands, as well as information on how to prepare for hurricane season, visit Storm Centre.

Forecasters expect two new weather systems to develop into tropical depressions later this week as Hurricane Sam, now a Category 3 storm, looks likely to impact Bermuda by Saturday.

The systems, located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands and off the west coast of Africa, are expected to encounter favourable conditions which will be conductive to further development this week, the US National Hurricane Center said Monday morning.

These systems do not pose a threat to the Cayman Islands at this time.

The Miami-based centre said disorganised showers and thunderstorms are associated with that broad area of low pressure.

- Advertisement -

Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for this disturbance to develop into a tropical depression in a few days while it moves westward to west-northwestward at 5 to 10 miles per hour over the central tropical Atlantic.

The system has an 80% chance of formation through five days and 40% through the next 48 hours.

Forecasters have also said a tropical wave moving off the west coast of Africa and into the far eastern tropical Atlantic is set to develop further.

“Upper-level winds are forecast to be conducive for gradual development, and a tropical

depression is likely to form in a few days while the system moves westward to west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph over the far eastern tropical Atlantic,” the NHC Monday advisory stated.

This system, the NHC said, has an 80% chance of formation chance through five days and a medium or 40% chance of formation in 48 hours.

A third system, an elongated area of low pressure associated with the remnants of Peter, which had been a tropical storm, is located a few hundred miles east-southeast of Bermuda and could briefly become a tropical depression again during the next day or two while it moves northeastward near 10 mph.

“Showers and thunderstorms associated with this system have changed little in organization since yesterday. However, environmental conditions are marginally conducive for some further development,” the NHC has said.

By midweek, environmental conditions are expected to become unfavourable for further development. This system has a 50% chance of formation through five days.

Meanwhile Hurricane Sam on its current track, forecasters said, is likely to impact Bermuda as a major hurricane by Saturday as it makes a turn to the north.

Sam, currently 745 miles east-southeast of the northern Leewards Islands, is moving toward the northwest near 8 mph and this motion is expected to continue for the next few days, with an increase in forward speed beginning on Thursday.

It is expected to move well to the northeast of the northern Leeward Islands. Maximum sustained winds were near 125 mph with hurricane-force winds extending outward up to 30 miles from the centre and tropical-storm-force winds extending outward up to 105 miles.

How do you feel after reading this?