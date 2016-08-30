Large amount of ganja found on BT beach

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service recovered an unspecified amount of ganja from a Bodden Town beach Monday afternoon.

The large, plastic-wrapped package located in the Beach Bay area following a report made to police was found to contain 10 smaller packages of what police said appeared to be compressed ganja.

Later on Monday afternoon, the Joint Marine Unit searched the coasts along Spotts and South Sound, but nothing else was found, police said.

The weight of the ganja recovered was not specified. No arrests were made in connection with the find.