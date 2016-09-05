Tropical wave expected to bring rain this week

A tropical wave in the Eastern Caribbean is headed toward Cayman and will likely bring rain and some wind to the islands this week, according to forecasters at the Cayman Islands National Weather Service and the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

Forecasters in Cayman say they expect about three-quarters of an inch of rain from the system, which is likely to move into the area during the day Wednesday. The Miami-based Hurricane Center forecasts the system will probably not develop into a tropical depression. There is almost no chance of development in the next two days as it hits Cayman and a 20 percent chance over the next five days.

Kerry Powery, chief meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said the system “is not likely to cause many problems.” He predicts the tropical wave will bring clouds and storms to the Cayman Islands starting Wednesday afternoon and the rain could continue through Friday.

He said the winds will likely be around 10 to 15 knots, with gusts around heavier showers, and the seas should not get too rough. The Weather Service predicts seas will be moderate to rough with 3- to 5-foot swells Wednesday and Thursday.

As of Monday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center had a gale warning in effect for the Leeward Islands and forecast that the system had “abundant moisture in the vicinity of the wave” to support heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms.

The Hurricane Center notes, “Although strong winds, possibly to tropical storm force, could still be occurring in association with this system, development of the wave is unlikely while it moves westward across the Caribbean Sea this week.”

The U.S. forecasters expect the center of the storm will pass south of the Cayman Islands. Mr. Powery said the system will still bring enough rain to cause some flooding on roads.