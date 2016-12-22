Santa brings toys for East End Primary School students

Santa and Mrs. Claus, known the rest of the year as Frank and Kate Volinsky, accompanied by Patch the elf, also known as Emma Powell, made a stop at East End Primary School last week to hear students’ Christmas wishes and give out presents.

Santa visited before the school closed for the holiday break and brought presents donated by the Bridge Foundation.

“It was really nice for the whole school to get together in the hall [before the holiday],” said Year One teacher Emma Winter.

She said Santa hid in the hall and surprised the children when they gathered there.

“The kids had been looking forward to it all day,” she said.

Santa, assisted by Patch, sat on the stage in the hall and the children lined up to talk to him. The students received individually wrapped gifts, and they also decorated cookies and received goodie bags with candy.

Ms. Winter said the children were thrilled to meet Santa, and thanked the Bridge Foundation for bringing the couple to the school.

“It was really amazing for them to take the time out to come to the school,” she said.