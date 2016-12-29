Two new deputy collectors at Customs

The Cayman Islands Customs Department promoted Kevin Walton and Jeff Jackson to deputy collectors, effective Jan. 1, 2017.

Both men had been serving in the positions of acting deputy collectors.

Mr. Walton has nearly 30 years’ experience with the department, while Mr. Jackson joined as a Customs officer 31 years ago, according to a press release from the Customs Department.

Mr. Walton said, “I plan to continue enhancing relationships with our local and overseas law enforcement agencies.

Mr. Jackson said it is a privilege to be offered the post. “I am sure my family and colleagues will take great pride in my continuing to serve my country in this capacity,” he said.

Collector of Customs Charles Clifford said the men’s promotions were an important development in the progression of the department’s succession plan.

“Succession planning in an organization the size of Customs is never about one person or post but rather about the short-, medium- and long-term plan for the entire organization, which by its very nature must include all officers. In that regard, we anticipate additional promotions to various ranks in the near term,” he said.

Deputy Governor Franz Manderson congratulated Mr. Walton and Mr. Jackson, and said, “The succession planning process has great motivational value and makes for greater job satisfaction.”