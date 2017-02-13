Four remanded in custody in relation to shooting

Investigations into a shooting on West Bay Road earlier this month led to two people being brought to Summary Court on Saturday, Feb. 11, and two more on Monday, Feb. 13.

On Saturday, Malik Wilford Mothen, 35, and Tashika Mothen, 29, appeared before Magistrate Kirsty-Ann Gunn.

They are charged jointly with possession of an unlicensed firearm in the vicinity of Fete nightclub, West Bay Road, on Feb. 4. No description of the gun was set out in the details of the charge. They are further charged that together with others, they unlawfully and maliciously wounded or caused grievous bodily harm to a named person with intent to cause grievous harm.

Malik Mothen is also charged with discharging a firearm within 40 yards of a public road. This offense is alleged to have occurred in the vicinity of Fete nightclub on Feb. 4. The assault charge, on the same date and at the same location, relates to a complainant separate from the wounding charge.

Malik was represented by attorney Prathna Bodden.

Tashika Mothen was represented by attorney Amelia Fosuhene.

The magistrate refused bail and transmitted the firearm and wounding charges to Grand Court for a mention on Feb. 24.

She noted that Tashika Mothen was pregnant and needed to be medically assessed on arrival at the Fairbanks women’s facility.

Daniella Tibbetts, 24, and Kashwayne Hewitt, 20, appeared before Magistrate Valdis Foldats on Monday. They were jointly charged with possession of an unlicensed .45 Colt semiautomatic pistol at a West Bay address on Feb. 10.

Crown counsel Eleanor Fargin told the court that the pistol was suspected of having been used in the Feb. 4 incident, and tests were under way to compare it with a bullet that had been recovered.

Attorney John Furniss applied for bail on behalf of Tibbetts, but the magistrate refused it, advising her of her right to apply to the Grand Court.

Attorney Crister Brady did not apply for bail on behalf of Hewitt, and it was noted that no documents in the case were available at the time.

Both of these defendants were remanded in custody to return to Summary Court on Feb. 20.