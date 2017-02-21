An officer at Her Majesty’s Prison, Northward caught a suspect throwing “a large quantity of drugs” over the prison fence last week, according to a statement from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Prisons Officer Michael Taylor said he saw a man dressed in black clothes holding two bags and running toward the prisons fence around 4:20 p.m. Thursday.

Officer Taylor ran after the suspect, caught him and handcuffed him, according to the ministry statement.

Prisons Director Neil Lavis said several pounds of ganja were recovered and the suspect arrested. He had not been charged as of press time Tuesday.

“I applaud the due diligence and quick reaction of Officer Taylor, and the other prison officers who assisted him in the arrest,” Mr. Lavis said. “I would also like to commend the RCIPS for their quick assistance in the process. In the end, two departments worked together to catch the suspect committing the offence and put him safely behind bars.”