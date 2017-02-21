Police: Would-be robber shot security guard

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service said Monday that a gunman opened fire on an armored vehicle driver during a robbery attempt.

The guard was struck when shots were fired around 6:30 p.m. along Eastern Avenue, where the vehicle was picking up cash from a nearby money transfer business.

It is understood that the security employee’s protective vest deflected the shots and that he was taken to hospital with injuries police described as non-life-threatening.

At least two gunshots were heard during the attempted robbery, according to witnesses who spoke with the Cayman Compass. The witnesses also said the suspect did not appear to have any covering over his face.

Police were reviewing closed-circuit television footage of the incident. No arrests were immediately reported.

RCIPS officers said the incident happened near the Crown Square Mall, formerly known as Trinity Square.

The suspect was not believed to have gotten away with any money from the truck.

Monday’s attempted robbery follows a string of six shootings since November, including three fatal shootings on Grand Cayman.

In late November 2016, a Caymanian man was gunned down in broad daylight on a street corner in central George Town. The victim, Damean Dwayne “Deebo” Seymour, was a known figure in Cayman’s criminal circles for more than a decade. No arrests have been made in connection with his killing.

On Dec. 26, a pair of shootings occurred on Boxing Day in West Bay and in George Town. An 18-year-old was shot at 4 a.m. in the vicinity of Fete nightclub on West Bay Road, the RCIPS said. Another shooting at 10:45 p.m. outside Super C restaurant on Watercourse Road, West Bay, involved a man in dark clothes shooting a 31-year-old man. Neither incident was fatal.

On Jan. 28, Mark “Hubba” Seymour was shot and killed outside Super C. Police have arrested another West Bay man, William Ian Rivers, in that case.

On Feb. 4, two people were injured in the vicinity of Fete nightclub in an early morning attack. Two men, ages 26 and 29, survived the incident.

The sixth shooting, on Jan. 6, involved police officers killing an armed suspect in George Town, the first incident of its kind in decades. The suspect, Norval Barrett of Jamaica, was believed to have been in Cayman illegally and was armed at the time he was shot, according to police. Bermuda police are reviewing the incident and are due to report their findings to Governor Helen Kilpatrick.