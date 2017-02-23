Digicel to cut jobs worldwide

Irish-owned telecommunications company Digicel, which has a large presence in Cayman and throughout the Caribbean, announced plans this week to slash a quarter of its workforce in the next 18 months.

Representatives at the company’s Cayman Islands office said they had no comment to make on the announcement.

It is not yet clear which countries will be most impacted.

The company, which operates in 31 markets in the Caribbean, South Pacific and Central America, announced the job cuts as part of its 2030 “global transformation” program.

The changes will involve “back office” and some other functions and services being centralized in regional hubs.

A spokeswoman for the company’s Caribbean headquarters in Jamaica said, “This means that staff in our 31 markets will be focused on sales and enhanced service delivery, and resources and investment are prioritized to drive competition and innovation. This will result in an approximate 25 percent reduction of the global workforce over the next 18 months.”

An “enhanced voluntary separation” program will begin next month.

The company also announced that it has signed a global partnership agreement with telecommunications provider ZTE and would be upgrading its data network.

Digicel Group CEO Colm Delves said in a statement, “We are building Digicel for 2030 and beyond. Our transformation programme sees us taking the bull by the horns and daring to be different by challenging the status quo and by innovation-led growth. That’s what we are known for and that’s what we will continue to be known for into the future.”