Guest speakers from Cayman’s workforce shared firsthand knowledge and personal experiences pertaining to their careers with students at East End Primary School this month.

The speakers were at the school on John McLean Drive for Careers Day on May 5, which seemed to spark a lot of interest, as during and after the presentations students asked many questions.

Around 15 exhibitors featured activities and interactive sessions with the students, discussing various careers, including emergency responder, police work and pottery making.

Police Constable Richard Connolly said students wanted to find out about guns and dogs. Officers from the K-9 Unit shared some of their experiences about how they work with the dogs to combat criminals.

“It’s good to allow the children to see all the different careers that are out there, and how they relate to what they are doing in the classroom,” said the school’s principal, Allison Greaves.

In one classroom, agriculture representatives Samantha Dorman and Shariffa Chantilope-Zelaya told the students how science and mathematics go together in their careers.

“They made sure to tell the students agriculture doesn’t only mean [being] out in the sun with a hoe, shovel and pickax, but there were lots of other jobs in the agriculture field,” said Ms. Greaves.

She thanked the volunteers and speakers for making Careers Day an enlightening and successful event.