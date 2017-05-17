Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding an empty boat that washed ashore on a beach by Manse Road in Bodden Town early Wednesday.

Officers responded to a report about the boat made around 6 a.m.

The boat had no engines and appears to be from Costa Rica. It has possibly been adrift for weeks, police said in a press statement.

“The boat was removed from the beach by marine officers and taken to the Marine Base where enquiries continue,” the RCIPS said.

Anyone with information about this vessel is asked to contact the Joint Marine Unit at 649-7710.