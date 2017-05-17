Magazine lovers in the Cayman Islands missed their regular editions this month as the islands’ leading magazine importer, Hobbies and Books, ceased shipments in April.

Hobbies and Books confirmed it had stopped imports but declined to comment further. The company has imported magazines to Cayman since 1971 and supplied local retailers including Books & Books, Foster’s Food Fair and Kirk Market. These stores will now need to establish an alternative supplier.

Books & Books manager Terry Cleaver said the Camana Bay store cleared out the last of its magazine inventory at the end of April. With no May editions available, bargain books now fill the store’s magazine racks.

“I’m trying to look to see what we can do to start getting supply back on the island, but nothing is concrete,” he said.

Mr. Cleaver is confident he will find an alternative magazine source. He said island readers are still interested in magazines and an opportunity to put down their screens.

Foster’s Food Fair Managing Director Woody Foster said his company hopes to restore its magazine service soon, possibly through Books & Books.

“There will be a little transition,” he said. “At the end of the day, we have no plans to stop carrying magazines.”

Kirk Market confirmed its magazine supply had been disrupted as well. The company is also working to establish an alternate supplier.