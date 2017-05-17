The Cayman Islands government is warning the public about a phishing scam that involves an email purportedly sent by the Department of Immigration.

Several immigration clients reported receiving messages from a fake email address, [email protected] , which appeared to contain visa and election updates. The link led unsuspecting users to malware.

In its warning to the public, the government urged users not to open the link, stating that it could lead to computer and network damage.

Official immigration updates are available on the Department of Immigration website.