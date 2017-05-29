Work came to a standstill at Artista Salon on Eastern Avenue Monday after a runaway truck crashed through the glass doors and ended up in the shop with customers and workers.

Police responded to the scene at Nixon Plaza shortly after 1 p.m., after receiving a report of a vehicle crashing into a building.

A customer getting her nails done in a back room said she heard something fall and thought it was a mirror. “We heard one of the other hairdressers scream and we ran to the front [of the] shop and saw the truck in the store, but no one was inside the truck,” she said.

Salon owner Chris Morgan said the force of the impact destroyed the shop’s main columns, glass doors, frames and check-in counter. “Luckily no one was injured and no one was in the waiting area when it happened … a hairdresser was assisting a customer in the back when it happened,” Mr. Morgan said.

The driver of the runaway truck, who did not give his name, said he had parked the truck in the lot to check his personal car, which was also parked there. He got out and turned around and then heard a big bang. He said, all he could think was, “What is the truck doing over there?”

The truck traveled about 50 feet across the parking lot, over a slight slope and through a parking space before smashing through the glass doors.