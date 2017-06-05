Teen in critical condition after stabbing on 7 Mile Beach corridor

A 15-year-old boy was left in critical condition following a stabbing on West Bay Road Saturday night.

According to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service, the teen encountered a group of juveniles he knew while visiting the Burger King located at southern end of the Seven Mile Beach corridor.

“Just after leaving the restaurant, he was attacked and received a stab wound to the chest,” police said, adding the attack was reported around 9 p.m.

The teen was still in critical condition at the Cayman Islands Hospital Monday, but police said it appeared his condition had stabilized.

No arrests were immediately reported.