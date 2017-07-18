Police: Woman attacked in bar

A woman was assaulted inside Vic’s Bar in George Town on Sunday night after being approached by a man and refusing his advances, according to a police report.

The man began pulling on the woman and touching her inappropriately, possibly in an attempt to dance with her at the bar on Seymour Road, police said. When the woman refused, the man became violent and began punching her face and body.

The victim told police she had never met the man before the attack.

The woman was treated for bruises at the hospital and was released. The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service asks anyone with information to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.