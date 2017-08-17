Coffee drinkers, rejoice! Anchor & Den, located in the Marriott’s Beach House, is proud to introduce its very own exclusive signature coffee in collaboration with Paradise Coffee, a locally-based coffee distributor.

The launch of this unique coffee brand happened somewhat by chance, basically responding to the demands of customers. “Many of our clientele were asking us where we sourced our coffee from for our Grab & Go area,” says Lee Parry, director of food & beverage. “It was so popular that we received many requests from customers wanting to take the coffee home with them so we decided to make it available to purchase for the public.”

The restaurant is known for its trailblazing ideas and concepts that have made it a particular favorite with the hip, younger crowd. With its apothecary selection, Sunday brunch featuring top DJ tracks, A Mad Tea Party on Saturdays and monthly Dark Night event, Anchor & Den refuses to follow the herd.

The signature blend at Anchor & Den is made of 100 percent Arabica beans (75 percent Brazilian and 25 percent Colombian). When sourcing their coffee, the team specifically looked for a sweet, smooth and medium-bodied blend that brings together a mellow acidity and a strong caramel sweetness, catering to many different palates. The resulting blend has a chocolate and nutty aftertaste, without being bitter.

“We are delighted to be the only hotel on island offering our own exclusive brand of coffee,” says Parry. “We are excited to be establishing the A&D brand in the local market and we are thrilled to offer both local and international customers the chance to buy some of our unique and wonderful Anchor & Den branded items, including this distinctive and high quality coffee product.”

Paradise Coffee

Paradise Coffee started business in 2006 and introduced its very own roaster in the summer of 2012, providing fresh roasted beans under its own Paradise Coffee branded label. The Roastery adds a new dimension to Paradise Coffee. The green beans are chosen from select regions of the world and imported to the island. The beans are then roasted to a variety of strengths before being packaged in custom labeled bags, ready for the shelves.

The A&D signature coffee blend is available as beans or in ground form and can be purchased at Anchor & Den for $12.