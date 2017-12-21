This year will see Christmas Day fall on a Monday, so not to miss out on the usual Sunday Brunch, most venues are hosting double the fun with brunch on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Here are the finer details of all the festive brunches happening this Holiday season.

The Westin

Fancy brunch on the beach? The Westin are serving their Christmas meals in two sittings, with brunch served from 12-3 p.m. or a later dinner option from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Offerings include oysters on the half shell, island ceviche and crab claws from the seafood bar, Asian dim sum and a selection of carvery to include whole roasted organic turkey and maple glazed ham with rum and pineapple and an assortment of festive sides to accompany.

If there is still room for dessert, tuck into the Christmas pudding or the other delicious holiday desserts on offer. Adults are $95 and children 12 and under are $20 (all prices exclude gratuities).

For reservations, call 945-3800. www.westingrandcayman.com.

Catch

This waterside spot is hosting Christmas Brunch on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25, from 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. The regular a la carte brunch, tapas brunch and lunch menus will be on offer with some extra Christmas additions.

For pricing and reservations, call 949-4321. www.catch.ky.

Tukka

The Australian-themed restaurant in East End is also hosting brunch on Sunday and Monday between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Delights on offer at the buffet table will include a hot breakfast buffet, sushi selection, twin carving station and much more with an extensive dessert selection to finish off. Adults are $35 and children are $17.50, with 4-and-under dining free of charge.

For reservations, call 947-2700. www.tukka.ky.

Lighthouse

This popular Breakers location is serving up a special brunch on Christmas Eve from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. The Christmas Day offering is an a la carte menu for dinner service only. They are also serving a Sunday brunch on New Year’s Eve from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Adults are $35 (excludes gratuities).

For reservations call 947-2047. www.lighthouse.ky.

Blue Cilantro

Sick of queuing in the buffet line? Then Blue Cilantro is for you, the only brunch on the island where the menu is a la carte. This Christmas brunch will be served from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., with unlimited bubbles. Adults: $68 (excludes gratuity).

For reservations, call 945-4372. www.bluecilantrocayman.com.

Grand Old House

Grand Old House serves up its Christmas Brunch on Dec. 25 from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Meet and greet the chefs while they cook at live action stations. Those of vegetarian or vegan disposition will be delighted at the large salad selection and veggie hot food offerings. A large seafood crudo display will showcase amazing homemade sushi, seafood salads, ceviche, mussels, sashimi and nigiri. Local ingredients combined to perfection will make this festive brunch worth the wait. Don’t forget to leave room for dessert! After all, it’s the season where excuses are being excused. Adults with bubbles: $79.95; without bubbles: $69.95. Children: 4-12 years: $39.95 (all prices exclude gratuities).

For reservations, call 949-9333. www.grandoldhouse.com.

The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman

The resort hosts its infamous Champagne Brunch on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day at Seven from 12:30-3 p.m. Indulge with a buffet of delectable selections including seafood, pasta, sushi, breakfast favorites, pastries and more. There is also a brunch in the ballroom on Christmas Day with entertainment for families. Adults with champagne: $180 ($160 ballroom); without: $135 ($120 ballroom). Children 6-12 years: $50; and 3-5 years old: $30 (all prices exclude gratuities).

For reservations, call 943-9000. www.ritzcarlton.com.

Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa

Going all out this year, The Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa is kicking off its Christmas festivities with Christmas Brunch held on both Dec. 24 and Dec. 25 at Ave Restaurant.

Allow the talented chefs to delight you with a spread featuring live carving stations, fresh seafood and sushi, breakfast favorites, pastas, charcuterie and cheese, canapés and tapas, and an array of sweet delights.

Complement your meal with Christmas-themed craft cocktails and Raventos Cava. Santa will be on hand along with festive music to set the mood. 12:30–3:30 p.m. Adults with bubbles: $125; without bubbles: $98. Children 3-5 years: $28 and 6-12 years: $45. All prices exclude gratuities.

For reservations, call 746-0000. www.seafireresortandspa.com.

Anchor & Den at The Marriott

Anchor & Den will be holding its signature Christmas Boulangerie Brunch on Dec. 25 with an amazing assortment of dishes and cocktails on the menu.

Enjoy the merriment of the holiday season with fabulous selection of culinary delights along with bottomless glasses of De Chanceny Cremant de Loire.

Featuring traditional breakfast stations, raw and sushi bar, charcuterie and cheese display, a Christmas turkey carving station and an array of exquisite desserts and sweet offerings, this brunch is a Christmas tradition.

Brunch runs from noon-3 p.m. Adults are $90 and children are $45. Festive-themed children’s activities (for ages 5-12) will be held during Christmas brunch at the kids club, complimentary for parents dining at Anchor & Den. There will also be complimentary valet parking.

For reservations, call 949-0088. www.anchorandden.com.