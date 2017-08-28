The Department of Environment announced Monday that this year’s green iguana cull will be extended until the end of November.

Contracts to cullers were issued with a provisional end day of Aug. 31, but the DOE has funds available to allow current contractors to continue for an extra three months.

Terms of contracts and payment rates will remain unchanged.

Culling contractors and other interested parties are asked to be aware of the following deadlines:

No new contractors will be signed up after 5 p.m. on Aug. 31, 2017.

The green iguana raffle will close on Aug. 31. Participants are invited to attend the closing draw

No reports of culled iguanas will be accepted for payment after 5 p.m. on Nov. 30.