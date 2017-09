Terry Cleaver, manager of Books & Books, poses with staff members, clockwise from bottom right, Silvia Rudon Figueroa, Montana Escalante and Lucia Espiga, at the ‘Read’ sign outside the store in Camana Bay, to promote Literacy Month.

The store and Camana Bay are running a series of events this month to encourage a love of reading in the younger generation. – PHOTO: TANEOS RAMSAY