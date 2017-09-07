Cayman Airways has announced cancelation of 20 flights on Friday, Saturday and Sunday related to the projected path of Hurricane Irma.

CAL has canceled Friday flights KX106 and KX107 to and from Miami. The airline has also stopped all Saturday flights in and out of Miami – KX102, KX123, KX104, KX105, KX106, and KX107.

Sunday flights between Cayman and Miami have been canceled: KX102, KX103, KX104, KX105, KX106, and KX107, as well as flights KX200 and KX201 in and out of Tampa.

In addition, Sunday’s two Havana flights, KX832 and KX833, have been canceled, as have Monday’s flights KX106 and KX107 to and from Miami.

“Cayman Airways Reservations agents are in the process of contacting all affected passengers for rescheduling,” a statement from the airline notes.

Evacuation flights

In an effort to get people out of Florida before Hurricane Irma strikes, the airline is offering flights on Friday, Sept. 8, for $69 one way. There will be one flight from Tampa and two from Miami. There will be additional flights added if needed, according to a government statement. The Miami airport will remain operational until winds reach 35mph.

In a press release, Premier Alden McLaughlin said, “As a government we need to make every effort to get people home and safe from harm’s way. It is our obligation and our mission.”

Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell said, “We expect the Miami airport will be closed on Saturday, so we need to get our people home [Friday]. There are already mandatory evacuation orders in place in South Florida, so we need to do all we can to help.”

The airline is also offering “evacuation fares” of US$69 each way between Cayman and Tampa or Miami, which will supersede previously issued hurricane fares, the airline said, stipulating that travel with this fare must be completed by Sept. 17.

“This special fare has no change-fee penalties, and includes the standard two free checked bags up to 55lbs,” the airline said.

Change fees will also be waived for anyone canceling reservations between Cayman and Miami, Tampa, and Havana. The waiver applies to passengers who are holding ticketed reservations made on or before Sept. 5, for travel between Sept. 5-12, 2017.

Travel for changed flights may be rebooked within six months of the original travel dates, or within 12 months of the original purchase date, whichever is sooner, the airline said.