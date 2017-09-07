Acting Education Minister Barbara Conolly visited students at East End Primary School Thursday to read to them as part of Literacy Month.

The joint initiative between Camana Bay and the Ministry of Education aims to reinforce and encourage a love of reading, while also supporting local nonprofit organization LIFE (Literacy is For Everyone).

“Promise me to read at least one book for the week or more,” Ms. Conolly said. “Reading is very important and you will need it to get far in life.

“It’s a great experience, reading for the students …. In education we encourage and promote literacy, and we want the kids to all take an interest in reading because it is ultimately the most important thing in terms of learning.”

Ms. Conolly was also going to read to students at Savannah Primary School and at George Town Primary School.

On Thursday, Ms. Conolly read a chapter from “Peter Pan” by J.M. Barrie. A number of adventure books and pencils were given to students at the school by Camana Bay, which has chosen “Adventure” as this year’s theme. Children can take part in a scavenger hunt, where they will go in search of their favorite storybook characters, hidden throughout the Town Centre. To participate, they must collect a map key from Books & Books.

Laura Bryson, manager at Camana Bay, said they also brought a couple of adventure theme books to donate to the school to help inspire the kids to read.

Marilyn Conolly, Literacy Is For Everyone executive director, said,“We look forward to working with [Camana Bay] in the future to promote literacy on the island.”

East End Primary Principal Allison Greaves said it was a pleasure to have the group visit the school to read. She said she was sure the students would make good use of the books in the library.

“They promised the acting minister and I am sure they will keep their promise to read the books,” she said.