One event scheduled for this weekend in Cayman will go on as scheduled, but a number of others have been canceled or postponed because of inclement weather related to Hurricane Irma.

Fidelity Bank’s 2-mile Fun Run starting on Walkers Road opposite the former John Gray High School on Saturday will go ahead as scheduled. Registration closes 15 minutes before the 7:30 a.m. start time.

The annual Foster’s Food Fair IGA Sea Swim, which was scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed. A new date for the 800m race and 400m kids’ swim has not been announced.

The weekend’s Lobster Pot Lion Fish cull, named “Slam Dunk,” has also been postponed.

Cayman Brac’s Alzheimer’s Walk this weekend was postponed as well. No new date has been announced.