Melito Fernandes, a 37-year-old senior supervisor from The Security Centre, was found dead in the vicinity of Eden Rock by the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service early Wednesday morning.

Police responded to a report of a medical emergency just after 3:40 a.m. and found Mr. Fernandes unresponsive at the rear of the Eden Rock dive shop.

He was transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said in a statement.

Mr. Fernandes, a native of Goa, India, had been employed by The Security Centre for a few years. It is unclear whether he was on duty when he passed away.

Police cordoned off the Eden Rock parking lot on South Church Street with police tape and turned away tourists from the scene on Wednesday morning.

In a statement issued by The Security Centre Wednesday, the company’s president and CEO Stuart Bostock described Mr. Fernandes as a valued friend and employee.

“We are all devastated by the news, but must do everything possible to protect his privacy, especially for his family in Cayman and back in India,” Mr. Bostock said.

He added, “Melito was very well liked and is a huge loss on a personal and professional level to us all.

“Efforts are ongoing to notify his family and respond to their requests for information. We continue to work with the RCIPS.”

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call George Town police at 949-4222.