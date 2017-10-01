The Water Authority – Cayman is inviting the public to submit photographs of their favorite geological sites in the Cayman Islands as part of Geology Education Week, Oct. 16-20.

This year, the week will feature geology lessons for high school students and professional development courses for educators, including a field trip to Cayman Brac.

Brian Jones, professor of geology at the University of Alberta in Canada, whose work in Cayman has spanned more than 30 years, will return to lead the events.

Registration for the courses is restricted to high school students and teachers, but the public is invited to get involved through an Instagram competition and a display of photographs in the Water Authority’s lobby.

Hannah Reid, corporate communications officer for the Water Authority, said the addition of these events will help the public have a better understanding of the world around them.

“Whether it’s the blowholes in East End, or Peter’s Cave in Cayman Brac, or Hell in West Bay, we want to see the public’s favorite places of local geologic significance,” Ms. Reid said.

During Geology Education Week last year, she said, the Water Authority exhibited a collection of work by sculptor Horacio Esteban. “And this year we wanted to add something to the program to engage the public in a similar fashion but with a greater focus on social media.”

The Instagram competition will run from Oct. 1-20. People can use the hashtag #caymanrocks to showcase photos of their favorite local sites with geographical significance, and they can win a gift basket with a $50 gift certificate and Water Authority giveaways.

The winner will be chosen by the public during voting from Oct. 20-31. The Authority encourages the public to “like” or “follow” its social media pages for more information on the competition and voting.