Three Jamaican nationals appeared in Summary Court on Monday morning accused of importing 550 pounds of ganja into the Cayman Islands on the night of Sept. 28 in the South Sound area.

The men are Cephas Solomon Reynolds, 42, of Westmoreland; Eyon Joshua Johnson, 45, of Westmoreland; and Linton Nightpole Pillarchie, 36, of St. Elizabeth.

In addition to allegedly importing the illegal drug, they are charged with possession with intent to supply and illegal landing.

Defense attorney Jonathon Hughes said he would not be making any bail application at this time. He told Magistrate Valdis Foldats that he had not yet received any papers about the case from the Crown.

Crown counsel Kenneth Ferguson agreed that was the situation. He said police were looking for the “proper names” of the defendants.

The magistrate told the men that their attorney needed more information about the charges before the case could go any further. He remanded them in custody until Oct. 16.