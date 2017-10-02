The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service announced Monday that foul play is not suspected in the death of a Security Centre guard who was found unresponsive at Eden Rock in George Town last month.

The body of Melito Fernandes, a 36-year-old senior supervisor for The Security Centre, was found at the rear of the Eden Rock dive shop in the early hours of Wednesday, Sept. 20. Mr. Fernandez, a native of Goa, India, was transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

The autopsy on Mr. Fernandes was delayed because the pathologist was off island. The RCIPS said Monday that the case is still being investigated as a sudden or untimely death.

The Security Centre released an official statement on Sept. 20 regarding Mr. Fernandes. He was described by company President and CEO Stuart Bostock as a valued friend and employee.

“We are all devastated by the news, but must do everything possible to protect his privacy, especially for his family in Cayman and back in India,” Mr. Bostock said as part of his statement.