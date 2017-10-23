Police find 80 pounds of ganja on Little Cayman shores

Police have found five parcels of suspected ganja that washed ashore on Little Cayman, according to Royal Cayman Islands Police Service Public Relations Officer Jacqueline Carpenter.

RCIPS officers based in Little Cayman, with the assistance of the Air Operations Unit, found the parcels after receiving multiple reports from the public between Friday and Sunday, said Ms. Carpenter. The five parcels weighed roughly 80 pounds in total, she said.

Anyone with information that could assist the police in locating the source of the parcels is asked to call the Cayman Brac Police Station at 948-0331, the RCIPS confidential tip line at 949-7777, or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 800-TIPS to remain anonymous.